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Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Colaba's Olympia Coffee House, Blinkit Chembur Among 7 To Lose Licence In Mumbai

Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of seven Mumbai food establishments over alleged hygiene and food safety violations.

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Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Colaba's Olympia Coffee House, Blinkit Chembur Among 7 To Lose Licence In Mumbai
Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of seven Mumbai food establishments over safety violations.
(Photo: AI Generated)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of seven food establishments in Mumbai, including Colaba's Olympia Coffee House and Blink Commerce Private Limited in Chembur, following inspections that found violations of food safety and hygiene standards.

The action was taken as part of a wider festive-season crackdown by the state FDA, Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said in a press note dated September 17.

(This is a developing story)

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