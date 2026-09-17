Advent International To Mop Up Nearly 25% Stake In Yatharth Hospitals For Rs 3,150 Crore

Global private equity investor Advent International is set to invest Rs 3,150 crore in Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services for a 24.9% stake, giving the north India-focused healthcare company fresh primary capital to support its next phase of expansion.

Yatharth Hospitals announced that Advent has entered into a definitive agreement to make the investment. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, following which Advent is expected to become a significant minority shareholder in the listed hospital operator.

The deal will bring Advent's global healthcare investment experience to Yatharth's growing hospital network. The Tyagi family will continue to remain the company's largest shareholder and retain its role in guiding the business's long-term strategy, according to an exchange filing.

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Founded in 2008, Yatharth Hospitals operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with around 2,800 beds, while its announced capacity is approximately 3,250 beds.

Yatharth network covers several locations across the National Capital Region, including Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Faridabad, New Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram, along with Jhansi-Orchha in MP and a growing presence in Agra.

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Yatharth said its expansion has been driven by a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The latest capital infusion is expected to support further expansion of its healthcare footprint and strengthen the platform's capabilities.

Yatharth Whole-time Director Yatharth Tyagi said the investment would help accelerate the company's next stage of growth, while Advent Managing Director Pankaj Patwari said the transaction reflects the private equity firm's long-term commitment to India's healthcare sector.

Advent has more than $109 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026.

The firm has made more than 460 investments across 45 countries and has over 35 years of healthcare investment experience, with more than 55 healthcare investments across 17 countries.

For Yatharth, the transaction represents a significant institutional investment as it seeks to build scale across its existing markets and expand its hospital network.

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Yatharth Hospitals Share Price

Yatharth Hospitals shares ended Thursday at Rs 1,077, up 9.64%, according to the market data.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,083.80, compared with a previous close of Rs 982.30.

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