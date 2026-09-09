Stock In Focus: Biocon Share Price Rises 3% After This Block Deal; Details Inside

Biocon Share Price Today: Pharma major Biocon share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, with the scrip surging as much as 2.90% to hit an intraday high of Rs 403.95 per share.

At 9:35 am, Biocon shares were trading 1.82% higher at Rs 399.79 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.68% lower at 75,063 levels.

The sharp uptick in the share price came amid heavy volumes and followed the company's strong Q1 FY27 performance.

Biocon Block Deal

Biocon saw a block deal on the BSE, with around 1.7 crore shares changing hands at Rs 385 per share.

The shares were offered by Active Pine, which had put up to 1.66 crore shares for sale. At Rs 385 per share, the transaction value was approximately Rs 640 crore.

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Biocon Q1 Results

Biocon reported a sharp 348.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 141 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), compared with Rs 31.4 crore in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 10% YoY to Rs 4,336 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 3,942 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA rose 10.6% to Rs 847 crore from Rs 766 crore, while the EBITDA margin remained broadly stable at 19.53%, compared with 19.43% a year earlier.

The stronger performance was led by Biocon's core Biopharma business, comprising biosimilars and generics. Biosimilars revenue rose 16% to Rs 2,855 crore, while generics revenue increased 21% to Rs 760 crore, according to the company's exchange filings.

In contrast, the company's services business reported a 16% decline in revenue to Rs 736 crore, making the segment-wise growth mix an important factor for investors.

ALSO READ: Biocon Q1 Results: Profit Spikes 350%, Revenue Exceeds Rs 4,300 Crore

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