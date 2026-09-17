Axis Bank Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With the earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30 right around the corner, a large variety of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, with Axis Bank Ltd. set to do the same.

Indian bank stocks are in focus with the new UPI fee on transactions through its home-grown digital payments network having the potential to create an annual revenue pool of Rs 270 billion ($2.8 billion) by fiscal 2028, with banks expected to capture the largest share of the profits, according to research firm Bernstein.

Axis Bank expects investments in artificial intelligence and technology to help it grow its business without significantly increasing its workforce, pointing to slower hiring at India's third-largest private lender.

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The bank has already seen productivity gains from its technology investments. It opened about 400 branches in fiscal 2026 even as its net headcount fell 3% from a year earlier. Axis Bank had more than 101,000 employees at the end of the fiscal year in March.

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Axis Bank Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Axis Bank Ltd. on Thursday said that it will declare the financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Oct 17, 2026. The firm has not mentioned any information regarding the declaration of a dividend. The trading window for dealing in the stock will be closed from Oct.1 — Oct. 19, 2026.

"Further, in terms of the Securities Dealing Code formulated and adopted by the Bank and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares/securities of the bank by the designated persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, until Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 (both days inclusive)," the filing said.

Axis Bank Share Price Movement

Share price of Axis Bank Ltd. saw a 0.08% decline to settle at Rs 1,240 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.23% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,238.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,241.00. During today's trading session, Axis Bank Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,233.00 to Rs 1,257.60.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,121.20 and a high of Rs 1,418.30. On the performance front, Axis Bank Ltd. share price is up 10.12% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Axis Bank Ltd. is Rs 3.51 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 13.39.

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