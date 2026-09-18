Tata Electronics Partners With Sumitomo For High-Purity Chemicals Used In Chip Making

Tata Electronics has entered into multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with global and domestic companies to build a localised supply chain for critical materials and infrastructure required for semiconductor manufacturing in India. The agreements were signed at Semicon India and include partnerships with Sumitomo Chemical Corporation, INOX Air Products, Kelington Engineering Pte and Enomoto Co.

Tata Electronics has signed an MoU with Sumitomo Chemical Corporation to develop a localised supply chain for high-purity chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing in India. High-purity chemicals are critical inputs in chip manufacturing, where even small levels of contamination can affect semiconductor production processes and yields.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening domestic availability of these materials as India develops its semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

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MoU With INOX Air Products For High-Purity Gases

Tata Electronics has also signed an MoU with INOX Air Products to develop a localised supply chain for high-purity gases required for semiconductor manufacturing in India.

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High-purity gases are used across several stages of semiconductor fabrication, making their reliable availability an important component of the manufacturing ecosystem.

Kelington Partnership For Dholera Fab

Another MoU has been signed between Tata Electronics and Kelington Engineering Pte to partner on the gas distribution system, high-purity piping and process-tool hook-up for Tata Electronics' semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

The partnership will support the infrastructure required to supply and distribute high-purity gases within the fab and connect semiconductor manufacturing equipment to the relevant process systems.

Enomoto MoU For Advanced Packaging

Tata Electronics has also entered into an MoU with Enomoto Co to collaborate on advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities and the localisation of lead-frame manufacturing in India.

The partnership is aimed at developing domestic capabilities in advanced semiconductor packaging while increasing local manufacturing of lead frames, which are used to connect semiconductor devices to external circuits.

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