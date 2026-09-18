Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 29: Film Slows Down As It Enters Fifth Week — Mints This Much

Irumudi witnessed a slowdown in its box office pace on Friday as the film entered its fifth week in theatres. Despite the dip, the movie continues its extended theatrical run.

Day 29 Box Office Collection

On Day 29, Irumudi has collected a net of Rs 13 lakh in India so far, with 435 shows across the country. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 186.23 crore and India gross collection to Rs 216.35 crore, according to Sacnilk. The final Day 29 figures are yet to be reported.

Irumudi Week-Wise Collection

According to Sacnilk data, Irumudi collected Rs 94.72 crore in its first week, with its highest single-day collection coming on Day 3 at Rs 20.28 crore. The film earned Rs 59.17 crore in its second week, taking its cumulative India collection to Rs 153.89 crore by the end of Day 14.

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In its third week, the film collected Rs 25.64 crore, taking its total to Rs 179.53 crore by the end of Day 21. Irumudi then earned Rs 11.65 crore in its fourth week, including Rs 95 lakh on Day 28.

About Irumudi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja alongside child actor Nakshathra, Sai Kumar and Swasika. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The story revolves around an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter near a waterfall. He decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter's request.

The film was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, in Telugu and Tamil.

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