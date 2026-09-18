Oppo K14 Plus 5G India Launch Teased: Flipkart Availability Confirmed, What We Know So Far

Oppo has teased the upcoming K14 Plus 5G smartphone in India, signalling the company's plan to expand its K14 series with another model. A dedicated Flipkart microsite has gone live for the smartphone, confirming that it will be sold through the e-commerce platform. However, Oppo has not yet announced the launch date, price or specifications of the upcoming handset.

The Oppo K14 Plus 5G will join the existing K14 series, which includes the Oppo K14, K14x 5G and the recently launched Oppo K14 Lite. The company is promoting the upcoming smartphone with the tagline “Powered to Perform, Built to Last”, highlighting its performance and durability.

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Oppo K14 Plus 5G: What The Teaser Reveals

The Flipkart teaser gives a glimpse of the phone's design, showing flat edges and buttons placed on the side frame. The handset appears to be shown in orange and silver colour options, although Oppo has not officially confirmed the available variants.

The teaser also confirms 5G connectivity, but the company has not shared details about the processor, RAM, storage, camera setup or battery capacity. Oppo is expected to reveal more information about the smartphone ahead of its official launch. For now, the launch date and specifications remain unconfirmed.

Oppo K14 Plus 5G: What We Know So Far

Oppo has not revealed the India price of the K14 Plus 5G. The upcoming phone is expected to sit alongside the existing K14 series, but its exact position in the lineup remains unclear.

The Oppo K14 5G was launched in India earlier this year, while the K14x 5G and K14 Lite were introduced as part of the same series. The recently launched Oppo K14 Lite starts at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The Oppo K14 Lite features a 7,000mAh battery, a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Unisoc T7250 chipset. However, these specifications belong to the K14 Lite and should not be treated as specifications of the upcoming K14 Plus 5G.

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Oppo K14 Plus 5G: Availability In India

The upcoming Oppo K14 Plus 5G will be available through Flipkart, as confirmed by the dedicated microsite. The company has not yet announced the exact sale date or whether the smartphone will also be sold through Oppo's official online store and retail outlets.

More details about the phone's price, specifications and launch date are expected to be revealed by Oppo in the coming days.

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