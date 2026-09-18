AIAPGET 2026 Final Answer Key Released By NTA: Check Link, Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026 on Friday, September 18.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their subject-wise final answer keys through the official AIAPGET portal at https://exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

According to an NTA public notice, the AIAPGET 2026 was conducted on August 22, 2026, while a re-examination was held on September 1 for 49 candidates who were scheduled to appear at Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur.

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The examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 205 centres in 104 cities. A total of 51,482 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 49,864 appeared, NTA said.

How To Check AIAPGET 2026 Final Answer Key

Candidates can access the final answer key by following these steps:

1. Visit the official AIAPGET website at https://exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

2. Log in to the candidate portal using the required credentials.

3. On the candidate homepage, click on “View & Print Your Final Answer Key.”

4. Candidates will be redirected to the external link provided by NTA.

5. The final answer key for the subject in which the candidate appeared will be displayed.

6. Download or print the answer key for future reference.

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The National Testing Agency said candidates should regularly check its official website for further updates related to AIAPGET 2026.

The AIAPGET is the common entrance examination for admission to MD/MS programmes in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy for the academic session 2026-27. The examination is used for admission to All India Quota and State Quota seats across eligible AYUSH colleges, institutions, universities and deemed universities in India.

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