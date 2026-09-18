Cristiano Ronaldo Named In Portugal Squad By New Coach Jorge Jesus For UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, with new head coach Jorge Jesus naming the 41-year-old captain in his first squad.

Ronaldo had previously said that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his last, but he has not revealed when he plans to end his international career. The Portugal captain will be 43 when the next major international tournament, Euro 2028, is held.

The squad is the first announced by Jesus since he took charge of Portugal following the departure of Roberto Martinez. Martinez left the role after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Retirement Hint, Says 'Probably My Last Year' In Football

Jesus already has a close working relationship with Ronaldo, having previously coached the forward at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The pair won the league together last season.

The 72-year-old Jesus has extensive coaching experience in Portugal and abroad. He has previously managed clubs including Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is also the leading goalscorer in men's international football, with 146 goals. He played a key role in Portugal's European Championship triumph in 2016 and has remained an important part of the national team.

Portugal will begin its Nations League campaign at home against Wales on September 24. Jesus' side will then travel to face Norway three days later.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016 Words To Lionel Messi Resurface As Argentina Career Ends

Portugal will take on Denmark away on October 1 before hosting Norway on October 4.

Ronaldo recently told Vogue that 2026 will probably be his final year as a professional footballer. His inclusion in Jesus' first Portugal squad means he remains part of the team as the new coach begins his tenure.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.