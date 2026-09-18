IIFA 2027: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan To Host Awards; Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor To Perform

Indian cinema's global celebration is gearing up for another edition, bringing together prominent stars, performers, filmmakers and audiences for a two-day event.

IIFA 2027 Set For January 22-23

The International Indian Film Academy Awards will return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for its fourth showcase on January 22 and 23, 2027. The celebrations will be held at Etihad Arena in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.

IIFA has been taking Indian cinema to international audiences for more than 26 years. DCT Abu Dhabi Director General for Tourism H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry said the event reflects the relationship between India and Abu Dhabi, while Miral Executive Director – Marketing, Communications and Events Taghrid Alsaeed described the fourth edition as another milestone in Yas Island's association with IIFA.

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Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan To Host IIFA Awards

Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan will host the IIFA Awards 2027. The line-up of performers includes Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Salman Khan will return to the IIFA stage, continuing his long association with the awards. The actor has also spoken about his special connection with Abu Dhabi and his excitement about performing and celebrating Indian cinema once again.

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The IIFA Digital Awards 2027 will be hosted by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. For Tripathi, the edition marks his debut as an awards-show host, with the actor highlighting the changing landscape of digital storytelling and the importance of recognising its new generation.

Sobha Realty And ZEE Extend IIFA Association

Sobha Realty will continue its partnership with IIFA for the fourth year. The company is associated as the Presenting Sponsor of IIFA Weekend and IIFA Digital Awards. Sobha Realty Group Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Ashish Parakh said the collaboration reflects the brand's focus on creativity, precision and craftsmanship.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited will continue as IIFA's official Broadcasting Partner for the third consecutive year. ZEE COO – Advertisement Revenue Sandeep Mehrotra said the partnership will help bring the event to audiences worldwide through the company's broadcast and digital ecosystem.

IIFA Announces YouTube Partnership

IIFA has entered a strategic partnership with YouTube for its 27th edition. Under the collaboration, the IIFA Awards 2027 will stream live worldwide on YouTube, alongside celebrity conversations, creator-led storytelling and behind-the-scenes content.

YouTube Managing Director – India Gunjan Soni said the partnership will strengthen the connection between Indian cinema and its global digital fan community.

IIFA Founder/Director Andre Timmins said the 2027 edition will expand the scale of the celebration with bigger experiences, stronger fan engagement and an extended experience beyond the arena.

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