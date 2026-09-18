Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 15 — Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Enters Week 3 After Strong Theatrical Run

Mirzapur: The Movie moves into a new phase of its theatrical run as the film enters Week 3. After completing two weeks in cinemas, the Pankaj Tripathi-led film has registered its latest box office update.

Box Office Collection Day 15

On Day 15, the film has earned Rs 1.15 crore net across 2,948 shows at 14.0% occupancy. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection stands at Rs 204.60 crore, while the India gross is Rs 243.75 crore. Day 15 figures are still being updated.

The Hindi version has collected Rs 1.10 crore from 2,849 shows at 14.0% occupancy, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 5 lakh from 99 shows at 23.4% occupancy, the report stated.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Day-Wise Collection

Sacnilk reports that Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 148.45 crore.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Reacts After Fan's Foot Gets Caught Under Car At Ganpati Celebration

In Week 2, the film earned Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10. It collected Rs 5.50 crore each on Day 11 and Day 12, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4 crore on Day 14. Its Week 2 collection stood at Rs 55 crore.

Entering Week 3, on Day 15, the film has earned Rs 1.15 crore so far, with the latest figures still being updated.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story continues the battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new contenders fight.

ALSO READ | Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 14: Film Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Net As It Enters Week 3

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.