Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 43: Film Reaches New Milestone In Week 7

Hanuman Ansh continues to make its presence felt at the box office as its long theatrical run progresses. The film has now reached another milestone in its journey, with fresh figures arriving on Day 43.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 43

Day 43 saw Hanuman Ansh earn Rs 2.60 crore net from 5,220 shows at 16.0% occupancy. Sacnilk reports its India net total at Rs 245.98 crore and gross at Rs 290.47 crore, with the latest figures still being updated.

The film's Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 15.72% on Day 43. Morning shows registered 8.00% occupancy, followed by 16.38% in the afternoon and 20.46% in the evening. Night occupancy data is not available, the report stated.

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Week-Wise Collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh began with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and ended Week 1 at Rs 1.08 crore. It added Rs 40 lakh in Week 2 and Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3.

The film collected Rs 61 crore in Week 4, Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5 and Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6. Entering Week 7, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 2.60 crore on Day 43 so far.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays him at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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