Kylian Mbappe Leaves Nike For On As Swiss Brand Enters Football Market

France captain Kylian Mbappe has ended his long-standing partnership with Nike and signed a new deal with Swiss sportswear brand On, the football star announced on Friday.

Mbappe confirmed the move through a social media post. The partnership will see him play a key role in On's expansion into football, with the company planning to launch its first football boots in 2027.

The switch ends Mbappe's relationship with Nike, which began in 2006 when he was nine years old. The French forward went on to become one of the American sportswear giant's leading football ambassadors.

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“I have followed this dream for as long as I can remember. Once again, it has led me to one of the biggest changes in my life. Now, I find myself surrounded by innovators who dream of the same things I do,” he wrote.

On Expands Into Football

“(Mbappe) will be at the heart of On's football journey, uniting one of football's defining players with one of sportswear's most innovative brands,” On said in a statement.

The Swiss brand is stepping up its presence in football as it prepares to launch its first football boots in 2027.

Mbappe will work directly with On's product teams on the development and testing of future football footwear and apparel. He will also serve as a global ambassador for the brand, with the partnership extending beyond football into movement, performance and design.

The company has also signed Barcelona women's team midfielder Sydney Joy Schertenleib as part of its expansion into football.

On has further strengthened its football operations by appointing former France forward Thierry Henry as its Director of Football. Henry had spent the past year working with the company before taking up the new role.

The developments mark an expansion for On, which has primarily built its business around running and tennis products. Reuters reported that the Mbappe deal includes both cash and equity, although the financial terms have not been fully disclosed.

Roger Federer Link

Founded in 2010, On gained greater prominence in the sporting world after tennis great Roger Federer joined the company as an investor in 2019, following the end of his partnership with Nike.

Federer's involvement helped On build its presence in tennis, and the company is now preparing to enter the football market.

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With Mbappe among its leading football signings, On will launch its first football boots in 2027, marking a new phase of expansion for the Swiss sportswear brand.

The full financial value of Mbappe's deal has not been disclosed. However, On has confirmed that the partnership includes cash and equity, with further details of the agreement yet to be revealed.

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