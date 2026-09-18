Brentford Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Brentford will host Chelsea in a Premier League Matchweek 5 clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday, September 18.

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with seven points from four matches. The Blues have won two games, drawn one and lost one so far, while Brentford are seventh with six points. The Bees are unbeaten after four games, with one win and three draws.

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Chelsea's most recent league game ended in a 2-2 draw against Hull City. Before that, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal after recording wins over Brighton and Fulham.

Brentford, meanwhile, drew 2-2 against Bournemouth in their previous league outing. They had also drawn against Sunderland and Leeds after beginning their campaign with a win over Tottenham.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, September 19.

Head-To-Head:

Matches Played: 25

Brentford: 7

Chelsea: 12

Draws: 6

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Brentford: W-D-D-D-W

Chelsea: D-L-W-W-W

Match Referee

Andy Madley will be the match referee for the Brentford-Chelsea contest.

Predicted Lineups

Brentford : Caoimhín Kelleher (GK), Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter, Vitaly Janelt, Mamadou Sangaré, Kevin Schade, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Jaidon Anthony and Igor Thiago.

Chelsea: Emiliano Martínez (GK), Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto, Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Pep Chavarria, Cole Palmer, João Pedro and Morgan Rogers.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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