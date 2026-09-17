Don't Want To Prioritise One Form Of Suffering Over Another: Kylian Mbappe On Ceuta Shirt Row

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has said he stands “in full solidarity with Ceuta” after partially covering a pre-match T-shirt carrying a message of support for the Spanish enclave.

Mbappe explained his decision to roll up his T-shirt before Real Madrid's match against Elche on Tuesday, which partially obscured the message printed on it.

The players' T-shirts carried the message "Todos somos Caballas", which translates to "We are all Caballas". Caballas is a nickname used for the people of Ceuta.

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Mbappe was not the only Real Madrid player to roll up the T-shirt. His teammates Vinicius Jr and Ibrahima Konate also chose to do so.

"I want to explain this clearly so people understand. It was the clubs' decision to include the T-shirt and to have us wear it. We players had to wear it," the France international said.

"The first thing I want to say is that I stand in full solidarity with Ceuta and with all the victims," he added.

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Ceuta is a Spanish autonomous city located on the North African coast. It borders Morocco and is separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar. The territory has been at the centre of a major migration issue. More than 100 people died when tens of thousands of migrants crossed into Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco in July.

"Because before I'm a player, I'm a human being. But I also wanted to make a gesture and spare a thought for all the immigrants who have lost their lives and who are also living in harsh conditions," Mbappe added.

However, he acknowledged that his gesture could be misunderstood. "It wasn't an easy position to take. It was difficult because, in the end, people might think I'm against the people of Ceuta. But no, absolutely not."

"I have nothing against them, and I support them 100% in my thoughts. But I also wanted to spare a thought for all the people who are suffering because, at the end of the day, I'm human, and I don't want to prioritise one form of suffering over another," the 27-year-old further stated.

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"There are people who are suffering, and it breaks my heart to see that happening in the world. I'm a young man who wants the best for the world we live in."

"I aim to send a message of positivity and peace, and I hope this situation is resolved quickly," he concluded.

At least 72,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Ceuta on July 30 and 31, with many swimming around a border fence, according to reports.

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