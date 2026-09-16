Mbappe, Vinicius Cover Ceuta Message: Real Madrid Defends Players’ Right To Differ

Real Madrid has defended its players' right to hold differing views after forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. obscured a solidarity message for the people of Ceuta before Tuesday's LaLiga clash against Elche.

Players from both teams emerged wearing T-shirts carrying the message “Todos somos caballas”, which translates to “We are all mackerels”. “Caballas” is a nickname for people from the Spanish territory of Ceuta.

However, Mbappe and Vinicius rolled their shirts up to chest height, making the message illegible, before removing them entirely as they left the tunnel. Their Real Madrid teammate Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, simply held the shirt in his hands.

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The show of support came after more than 70,000 irregular crossings from Morocco into Ceuta were recorded in July, prompting solidarity movements across Spain.

A Real Madrid official said that the club had accepted Elche's request to show solidarity with Ceuta and wear the shirts, as reported by Reuters. However, the club also respects differing opinions within the team and gave each player the freedom to decide whether or not to wear the shirt.

Real Madrid had also organised a tifo in its singing section during last Tuesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan in support of Ceuta, with fans holding up placards featuring the Ceuta flag.

The initiative to wear the solidarity shirts was promoted by the Valencian Business Association. Barcelona, however, decided not to wear the shirts during their LaLiga clash against Levante on Sunday.

The issue also drew attention after Moroccan international Ezzalzouli Abde received abusive comments on social media for wearing the shirt before Real Betis' match against Villarreal on Monday.

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Abde later said he would not apologise for his decision. He clarified that his gesture was intended to support a community and a social cause, rather than represent any political position.

Neither Mbappe nor Vinicius has publicly explained their decision to obscure the message, so their individual reasons cannot be established from the available reporting.

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