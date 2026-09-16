Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 41: Spiritual Drama Continues Good Theatrical Run

Hanuman Ansh is keeping its strong box office journey going as the film continues its run in theatres on Wednesday.

Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 2.99 crore net on Day 41 so far. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded 17% occupancy across 7,422 shows, taking its India net collection to Rs 234.12 crore and gross collection to Rs 276.43 crore.

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In the Hindi 2D format, the film registered 15.92% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 12.85%, followed by 15.92% in the afternoon and 19% in the evening, as per the report.

Week-Wise Collection

Sacnilk reported that Hanuman Ansh added Rs 1.08 crore to its India net collection in Week 1. The film earned Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, before witnessing a rise to Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. Its Week 4 collection reached Rs 61 crore, while Week 5 emerged as the highest-grossing week with Rs 90.25 crore.

During its sixth week, the film earned Rs 10.50 crore on Day 36, followed by Rs 18.50 crore on Day 37. It recorded Rs 22.50 crore on Day 38, followed by Rs 8.25 crore each on Days 39 and 40.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays him at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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