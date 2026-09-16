Adidas Layoffs: 50% Staff At India Tech Hub Shown The Doors, Says Report

Adidas has begun large-scale layoffs at its India Technology Hub in Gurgaon, with an estimated 350 or more employees said to be affected, Wocult reported, citing sources.

The reported job cuts could impact around 45% to 50% of the hub's workforce, which has around 700 employees, according to the report. The affected roles reportedly include software engineers, data scientists and data engineers.

Employees were reportedly informed about the layoffs during a town hall held on Tuesday, September 15.

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While Adidas has reportedly confirmed that roles are being reduced, the exact number of employees affected has not been independently verified by Wocult.

The company reportedly said the move was part of efforts to align its operating model with changing business needs.

According to the statement, the changes are intended to simplify parts of the organisation, strengthen critical capabilities and position Adidas for long-term growth amid a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

Employees Divided Into Two Groups

According to the report, employees affected by the layoffs have been divided into two groups. One group received exit letters on September 15, while the second group has been asked to continue with the company until December 15 to complete handovers to colleagues at other technology hubs.

Employees in the second group have also been given time to look for another role within Adidas.

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