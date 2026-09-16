Oracle Layoffs: Employee Loses Job After Working For 12 Years: ' He Worked On Festivals, Birthdays, Weekend'

An Oracle employee who spent 12 years at the company was among those affected by the latest layoffs, with his wife taking to LinkedIn to describe the dedication he showed to his job over the years.

Pooja Sahu said her husband Sourabh worked through festivals, vacations, weekends and even while she was in hospital for surgery. “My husband Sourabh lost his job today. After working for Oracle for 12 years, all he got was being unable to log in to his system to get the news. I have never seen a person so hardworking and dedicated to his work,” she wrote.

Recalling some of his experiences, Sahu said Sourabh continued working from the hospital while she was admitted for surgery to remove polyps. “He worked when we were on vacation in New Mexico, and he was on call while I was driving. He worked during Holi, Diwali, Rakhi, and other festivals, as well as on birthdays, anniversaries, and weekends,” she wrote.

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Sahu also recalled how her husband continued working after the couple adopted a dog a few weeks ago. “He took care of her while working through the night until 3 a.m., to the point of falling ill,” she said.

ALSO READ: Oracle Starts Fresh Round Of Layoffs; Some Teams Hit With 'Double-Digit' Percentage Job Cuts

Sahu said Sourabh's dedication was often not visible to others because he continued to remain positive despite the pressure of his job. “You could never see how much blood and sweat he poured into his job or the immense pressure he was under, because he always wore a smile and was there to help everyone around him,” she wrote.

“He's been in the IT industry for nearly two decades and has won the Best Employee Award,” Sahu added, appealing to her LinkedIn network to help him find another opportunity.

“If you know of any opportunities, please refer him. You won't just gain a great team player but a friend for life,” she wrote.

Sahu concluded her post with a message for employees who continue to work long hours to support their families. “This post is for everyone who works day and night to provide for their families, especially amid visa uncertainty, yet still gives their best every day,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Oracle Plans More Job Cuts, Adds $700 Million To Restructuring Costs Amid AI Spending

Oracle Layoffs

Oracle has reportedly begun another round of layoffs as the software company seeks to control payroll costs while committing billions of dollars to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The layoffs, expected to begin on September 14, involve cuts across departments, with some teams facing reductions of more than 10% of their workforce, according to an internal document reviewed by Business Insider.

An email sent to affected employees said their roles had been eliminated as part of a broader organisational change and that their final working day was immediate, Business Insider reported, citing three affected employees and an internal email.

ALSO READ: Oracle Cloud Sales More Than Double, Topping Estimates On AI

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