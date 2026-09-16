EPF Ceiling Hike: Govt May Raise Wage Limit To Rs 25,000 From Rs 15,000; What Changes For Employees?

The government may soon raise the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 from the current Rs 15,000, with the proposal likely to be considered by the Union Cabinet, according to sources. The ceiling has remained unchanged since September 2014.

If approved, the move could widen the portion of salary subject to mandatory provident fund contributions. For employees currently contributing only on the statutory ceiling, that could mean a higher monthly PF deduction and consequently lower take-home pay, while also increasing the retirement corpus over time.

There is also discussion around changes to the defined contribution component (DCC) of PF, according to sources, although the precise proposal and its impact would depend on what the Cabinet ultimately considers and approves.

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Under the current framework, the statutory employee and employer contribution is 12% of EPF wages up to the Rs 15,000 ceiling, translating into a mandatory employee contribution of Rs 1,800 a month. The EPF Scheme, 2026 has retained the Rs 15,000 ceiling and clarified the treatment of contributions above it.

What happens if the ceiling goes to Rs 25,000?

At a 12% contribution rate, the mandatory employee contribution would rise to Rs 3,000 a month, up from Rs 1,800. That means a potential increase of Rs 1,200 per month, or Rs 14,400 a year, in the employee's PF contribution.

The impact would depend on how the new ceiling is implemented and whether employers currently contribute only up to the statutory limit or on the employee's full eligible salary. Contributions above the statutory ceiling have historically also been possible on a voluntary basis.

The Rs 15,000 ceiling was notified in 2014, meaning it has remained unchanged for more than a decade despite changes in wages and employment patterns. The proposed increase could bring more employees under mandatory social-security coverage.

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