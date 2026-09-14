Oracle Starts Fresh Round Of Layoffs; Some Teams Hit With 'Double-Digit' Percentage Job Cuts

Oracle has launched a fresh round of layoffs as the software group seeks to rein in payroll costs while committing billions of dollars to artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to a report.

The layoffs, expected to begin on September 14, involve cuts across departments, with some teams facing reductions of more than 10% of their workforce, according to an internal document reviewed by Business Insider.

The notification email told affected employees that their roles had been eliminated as part of a broader organisational change and that their final working day was immediate, Business Insider reported, citing three affected employees and an internal email.

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The latest job cuts follow a broader workforce reduction earlier this year. Oracle's employee count fell by about 21,000, or 13%, during the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, according to a company filing. The company had approximately 141,000 employees before the latest round.

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Oracle's layoffs come as it takes on tens of billions of dollars in debt to fund data-centre expansion and meet rising demand for AI computing.

The company reported first-quarter capital expenditure of $28.5 billion, up from $8.5 billion a year earlier, and maintained its fiscal 2027 capital expenditure forecast at $90 billion-$95 billion.

The company has not publicly disclosed the number of jobs affected in the latest round. Estimates of 7,000-10,000 cuts remain unconfirmed.

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