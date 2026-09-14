US Stock Market Today LIVE: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 1% As AI Slowdown Calls, $110-Oil Scares Investors

Brent crude prices spiked to $110 per barrel on Monday, after reports said that Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which came under attack this week, will remain out of service for a considerable time to come.

The benchmark was up around 5% as attacks and the closure of a key Saudi pipeline added to the impact of the Iran war.

The immediate trigger was Saudi Arabia's shutdown of its 1,200-km East-West pipeline after drone strikes launched from Iraqi territory damaged the crucial oil route.