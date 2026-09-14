US Stock Market Today LIVE: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 1% As AI Slowdown Calls, $110-Oil Scares Investors

US stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Monday, with Nasdaq futures falling more than 1.5% in afternoon trade, as a sharp rise in oil prices, renewed concerns over interest rates and weakness in AI-linked stocks weighed on investor sentiment. Stay tuned with us for live market updates.
US Stock Market Live Today: AI Favorite Nvidia Declines
AI favorites Nvidia and Broadcom both dropped 3%, while Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Marvell Technology suffered steeper losses of 5%, 7%, and 8%, respectively.
US Stock Market Live Today: Brent Spikes To $110/Barrel As Saudi East-West Pipeline Goes Out Of Service
Brent crude prices spiked to $110 per barrel on Monday, after reports said that Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which came under attack this week, will remain out of service for a considerable time to come.
The benchmark was up around 5% as attacks and the closure of a key Saudi pipeline added to the impact of the Iran war.
The immediate trigger was Saudi Arabia's shutdown of its 1,200-km East-West pipeline after drone strikes launched from Iraqi territory damaged the crucial oil route.
US Stock Market Live Today: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 1% As AI Slowdown Calls, $110-Oil Scares Investors
Dow Jones fell 0.31% 0or 16512 points to 52,308.93, S&P 500 was down 0.74% or 55.27 points at 7,601.71 and Nasdaq slipped 1.22% or 317.04 to 26,018.23. This comes amid a sharp rise in oil prices, renewed concerns over interest rates and weakness in AI-linked stocks weighed on investor sentiment.
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