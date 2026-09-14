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Microsoft Sets Limits On Future AI Models, Issues New Code Of Conduct

Microsoft will also be setting limits for future AI models.

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Microsoft Sets Limits On Future AI Models, Issues New Code Of Conduct
Microsoft will also be setting limits for future AI models.
Photo Source: Unsplash
  • Microsoft implemented a code of conduct to restrict AI models
  • The guidelines have been in place for approximately five months
  • Limits will be set for future AI models by Microsoft

Microsoft issued a code of conduct to restrict AI models, according to a CNBC interview with a Microsoft exectuvie on Monday. The software tech giant started that guidelines for about five months. The company will also be setting limits for future AI models. 

(This is a developing story.)

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