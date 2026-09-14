Microsoft Sets Limits On Future AI Models, Issues New Code Of Conduct

Microsoft will also be setting limits for future AI models.Photo Source: Unsplash
- Microsoft implemented a code of conduct to restrict AI models
- The guidelines have been in place for approximately five months
- Limits will be set for future AI models by Microsoft
Microsoft issued a code of conduct to restrict AI models, according to a CNBC interview with a Microsoft exectuvie on Monday. The software tech giant started that guidelines for about five months. The company will also be setting limits for future AI models.
(This is a developing story.)
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