Eye On FATF? Pakistan Raises Bounty On JeM Chief Masood Azhar To PKR 70 Lakh

Pakistan has raised the reward for information leading to the capture of Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed, to 7 million Pakistani rupees and has included him in its latest list of most-wanted fugitives, according to a report on Monday.

The move comes ahead of the FATF's October plenary, where Pakistan's efforts to curb terrorism financing and strengthen measures against militant networks could face renewed scrutiny.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency raised the reward by PKR 20 lakh from the PKR 50 lakh bounty announced in 2021 for information leading to Azhar's capture, news agency ANI reported.

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The timing of the increase has drawn scrutiny, with Pakistan seeking to demonstrate its action against terrorism financing and militant networks ahead of the FATF meeting.

Islamabad was removed from the FATF's enhanced monitoring, or "gray", list in October 2022 after completing an action plan on terror financing and money laundering.

Pakistan has repeatedly maintained that Azhar is no longer in the country and fled to Afghanistan. However, reports over the years have questioned that claim and suggested that the JeM founder continues to operate from Pakistan.

Azhar remains wanted in India in connection with several terror cases. The National Investigation Agency lists him as an absconding accused and records his address as Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

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He is wanted in five NIA cases, including the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack. Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him in May 2016.

India designated Azhar an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in September 2019.

The latest bounty increase could therefore face questions over whether Islamabad's move reflects a genuine effort to locate Azhar or is primarily aimed at strengthening its credentials ahead of the FATF review.

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