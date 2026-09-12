BRICS Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack; Calls For Action Against Terrorists And Their Supporters

The BRICS nations have denounced the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives and left several others injured, urging that all individuals and entities involved in terrorist activities, including those providing them support, be held accountable and brought to justice.

The declaration adopted at the BRICS summit in New Delhi called for a coordinated global response to terrorism, underscoring the need to dismantle terrorist networks, curb the cross-border movement of militants, disrupt terror financing and deny extremists access to safe havens.

ALSO READ | BRICS Summit 2026: New Delhi Declaration Agreed, 'Dialogue And Diplomacy' Key Message

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured,” the declaration said.

BRICS rejected attempts to associate terrorism with any particular religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic community, while demanding that perpetrators and those aiding or backing terrorist activities face accountability and prosecution under applicable national and international laws.

The declaration urged countries to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorist threats.

It also called for concerted action against all terrorists and terrorist entities designated by the United Nations, while emphasising the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism.

The BRICS nations said global counterterrorism efforts must comply with international law, including the UN Charter, relevant international conventions and protocols, and applicable human rights, refugee and humanitarian law.

ALSO READ | BRICS Summit 2026: BRICS Opposes Unilateral Tariffs, Warns Trade Disruption

The grouping welcomed the work of its Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five subgroups, established under the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy and Action Plan.

It called for deeper cooperation among member countries and urged the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.

The declaration also highlighted the need to counter extremism and radicalisation, particularly among younger generations, and strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries and their competent authorities.

The statement comes against the backdrop of renewed international efforts to address terrorism and strengthen cooperation against networks supporting terrorist activities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.