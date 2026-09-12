BRICS Summit 2026: New Delhi Declaration Agreed, 'Dialogue And Diplomacy’ Key Message

BRICS member countries have reached consensus on a joint statement titled the “BRICS New Delhi Declaration”, making it a significant diplomatic breakthrough during India's chairship of the grouping. The declaration is expected to involve dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving international disputes amid continuing conflicts in West Asia.

A key feature of the declaration is its decision to “deplore” all forms of aggression without explicitly naming any individual country, reported NDTV. The carefully negotiated language reflects efforts by member states to accommodate differing positions on the rapidly evolving West Asia crisis while maintaining consensus within the grouping.

The agreement follows diplomatic efforts by India to bridge differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, whose divergent positions had earlier prevented BRICS foreign ministers from adopting a joint statement at their New Delhi meeting in May.

Deepening war-driven rift between Iran and the UAE, both key Indian allies, was the primary reason a joint declaration could not be reached, NDTV reported.

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BRICS Sherpas subsequently held thorough discussions to resolve differences over the wording of the declaration ahead of the leaders' summit.

India's chairship has placed particular emphasis on dialogue, diplomacy, energy security and the protection of vital supply lines amid disruptions and risks arising from the West Asia conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the leaders gathered in New Delhi for the summit at Bharat Mandapam. Xi's visit is his first to India in seven years.

Ahead of the summit, Modi held bilateral meetings with Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with discussions focusing on diplomacy, regional stability and the security of energy supply routes.

The consensus on the New Delhi Declaration is being viewed as an important test of BRICS' ability to maintain unity despite differences among its members. The declaration is scheduled to be formally issued at 4 pm on September 12.

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