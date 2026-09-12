Who Is Cai Qi? Xi Jinping’s Close Aide Travelling With Him To India For BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit has put the spotlight on his aide, Cai Qi, one of the most senior figures in China's leadership and a close aide to Xi. Cai is part of the 67-member Chinese delegation accompanying Xi to New Delhi, along with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to The Times of India.

The summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13, with Xi's visit marking his first trip to India in nearly seven years. His presence comes as New Delhi and Beijing work to stabilise ties after years of tensions along the India-China border.

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Who is Cai Qi?

Cai, widely described as Xi's “right-hand man” and China's second-most powerful leader, is a member of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. The position effectively makes him Xi's chief of staff, overseeing access to the president, information flows, scheduling and key aspects of internal coordination.

Cai's political rise has closely tracked Xi's career. The two developed a long-standing relationship during their years in Fujian and Zhejiang. Cai later held senior positions, including mayor and party secretary of Beijing, before his rapid elevation under Xi. In 2022, he joined the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee and became First Secretary of the Secretariat.

Cai Qi, described by Reuters as Xi Jinping's "de facto chief of staff" and key confidant, expanded his institutional footprint in June 2026 by taking leadership of both the CPC Central Party School and the National Academy of Governance.

The India visit comes as the two countries seek progress on border stability, economic cooperation and broader regional issues. Cai's presence therefore carries significance beyond protocol, signalling that Beijing is placing senior political weight behind efforts to reset and stabilise India-China relations.

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