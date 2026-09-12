BRICS Summit 2026: Modi, Xi Jinping, Putin In Delhi — What's On The Agenda Today?

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the leaders attending the two-day summit. The summit will bring together 11 major emerging and developing economies — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First", according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

BRICS Summit 2026: What's On The Agenda Today?

The summit will begin with a closed session for BRICS member countries on "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism."

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Leaders are expected to discuss key issues including global governance, multilateralism, trade and investment, technology, food and energy security, healthcare, disaster resilience and critical supply chains.

The discussions are also expected to focus on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on shared priorities and exchanging views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

BRICS leaders will visit the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam. This will be followed by the official family photograph and a joint tree-planting ceremony. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for the participating leaders.

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BRICS Summit 2026: Modi, Xi Jinping, Putin To Attend

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali will participate in the summit.

Brazil will be represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, while Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will also participate.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the other leaders attending the summit.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff are among the heads of international organisations expected to participate.

Modi's Bilateral Meetings With Xi, Other Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

The bilateral meetings are expected to provide an opportunity to discuss key areas of cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The summit is being held against the backdrop of conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, an energy crisis and climate change.

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy and cooperation among major emerging economies. Leaders are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation, resilience and sustainable development across BRICS economies.

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