Ahead Of Xi Jinping’s India Visit, China Southern Airlines To Resume Guangzhou-Delhi Flights

China Southern Airlines will resume direct flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi from September 21, restoring a route that has been suspended for six years, according to Global Times.

The resumption is part of a broader restoration of direct air links between the two countries after services were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent tensions along the India-China border.

China Southern said it will operate more than 100 weekly flights across eight round-trip routes in South Asia, strengthening connectivity between China and the region.

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Several airlines have already restored services between India and China in 2026. Air India resumed flights between New Delhi and China in February, while Air China restarted its Beijing-New Delhi service in April. China Eastern also brought back flights between Kunming and Kolkata on April 18.

IndiGo has expanded its China operations as well, launching daily nonstop flights between Kolkata and Shanghai on March 30 and reinstating services to Guangzhou and Delhi. The renewed air connectivity comes against the backdrop of a broader diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, being held on September 12-13, marking his first visit to India since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, which severely strained bilateral ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit, with discussions expected to focus on border stability, trade, economic cooperation and the gradual normalization of relations.

Xi is accompanied by senior Chinese officials, including Cai Qi, Director of the CPC Central Office, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

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The restoration of flight routes is being viewed as another practical step towards rebuilding people-to-people and economic links between the two Asian powers.

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