India Solar Exports Hit By Steep US Duties, Combined Tariffs Cross 249%

The US has imposed steep new duties on solar cells and panels imported from India, Indonesia and Laos, with Indian solar products facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties of more than 120%. The decision could make it significantly more expensive for Indian manufacturers to sell solar products in the US.

According to Reuters, the duties follow allegations that companies in the three countries sold solar products in the US at unfairly low prices and received government subsidies that gave them an advantage over American manufacturers.

India faces a 123.04% anti-dumping duty and a 126.09% countervailing duty under the final rates announced by the US Department of Commerce.

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Indonesia has been assigned a 94.36% anti-dumping margin, with countervailing duties ranging from 73.2% to 173.7%. Laos faces a 65.43% anti-dumping margin and countervailing duties of between 82.03% and 153.67%.

The investigation was initiated by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, which represents major US solar producers including First Solar, Hanwha Qcells and Mission Solar Energy. The coalition has argued that subsidized and dumped imports threaten investments and manufacturing capacity in the United States.

The action is part of a broader US effort to curb the relocation of Chinese solar manufacturing to third countries. Following earlier US tariffs on Chinese solar products, manufacturers expanded production in other Asian markets, including India, Indonesia and Laos, making them increasingly important suppliers to the US market.

The Commerce Department's decision is not yet the final step. The US International Trade Commission is scheduled to issue its final injury determination on October 14, 2026. If the commission finds that imports have materially injured, or threaten to injure, US manufacturers, formal duty orders are expected to take effect in November, as per Reuters.

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For Indian solar manufacturers, the decision could significantly raise the cost of supplying the US market and put pressure on export competitiveness.

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