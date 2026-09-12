Toxic Box Office Collection Day 17: Yash Starrer Struggles To Gain Momentum

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues its muted run on the big screen on Friday as it struggles to gain momentum.

Box Office Collection Day 17

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 26 lakh net in India on Day 17, across 274 shows. The figure represents a 33.3% decline from the Rs 39 lakh earned on Day 16.

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With its Day 17 collection, Toxic's India net collection has reached Rs 248.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 296.60 crore. The film also added Rs 43.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 17, taking its overseas gross to Rs 340.10 crore.

The Hindi and Kannada versions continued to drive Toxic's domestic performance. The Hindi version earned Rs 2 lakh from 60 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 43%. The Kannada version collected Rs 24 lakh from 214 shows, with the occupancy at 17.3%.

The Kannada 2D version registered 11.69% overall occupancy, with 7.27% in the morning and 13.18% in the afternoon. The evening shows recorded 7.27% occupancy, while the night shows registered 11.64%.

The Hindi 2D version registered 7.83% overall occupancy, with 2.38% in the morning and 4.69% in the afternoon. The evening shows recorded 2.46% occupancy, while the night shows registered 7.15%.

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Toxic Week-Wise Collection

As per Sacnilk data, Toxic earned Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. The film added Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. Its Week 1 India net collection stood at Rs 239.30 crore.

In its second week, Toxic earned Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9. It then collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11 and Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12. The film earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 14, taking its Week 2 collection to Rs 8.77 crore.

Entering its third week, Toxic added Rs 60 lakh on Day 15, while Day 16 has contributed Rs 39 lakh.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s. The movie stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Nayanthara alongside Yash in major roles. Yash reportedly plays a dual role in the film.

The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Aug. 26, 2026.

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