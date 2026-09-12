New Delhi Declaration 'Unanimously Adopted' At BRICS 2026; PM Modi Pushes For Global Institutional Reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that BRICS members had found common ground on strengthening cooperation, despite differences among them, as the grouping unanimously endorsed the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at its summit.

As he put the declaration to a vote, PM Modi urged member countries to move beyond broad commitments and turn the summit's agreements into concrete action, saying their value would ultimately be measured by what they delivered in practice.

“No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously,” Modi said.

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In his closing remarks, Modi said the summit had highlighted the need to reshape global institutions to better reflect a rapidly changing geopolitical and economic order.

“The changing world cannot be steered by outdated institutions,” Modi said, calling for reforms in representation, responsiveness and rule-making.

He also stressed the need for greater participation of developing economies in shaping emerging technologies and the rules governing them.

According to Modi, the Global South should have an equal role in determining the future framework for new technologies.

The prime minister said BRICS countries must also work to narrow the gap between decisions taken at multilateral forums and their implementation on the ground.

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“The gap between decisions and their outcomes must be bridged through partnership and collective action,” Modi said.

Modi described the New Delhi Declaration as providing a clear direction for the bloc's collective resolve and said it was now the responsibility of member countries to ensure that the commitments translate into concrete results.

He thanked participating leaders for their contributions and constructive engagement, while expressing gratitude for their support during India's BRICS chairmanship.

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