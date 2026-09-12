Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Day 8: Film Maintains Strong Pace, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

Mirzapur: The Movie has continued to draw audience at the box office as it enters its second week. The film has maintained a strong theatrical run since its release.

Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 9.50 crore net in India on Day 8 across 6,763 shows, with an overall occupancy of 29.0% on its third Friday. The collection was 10.0% lower than the Rs 10.55 crore earned on Day 7.

The film has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India net collections, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 157.95 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 188.19 crore.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 38 crore. As per Sacnilk data, with this, the film has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 226.19 crore.

The Hindi version has earned Rs 156.90 crore, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 1.05 crore so far, the report stated.

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Day-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7.

Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 148.45 crore.

Entering Week 2, on Day 8, the film added Rs 9.50 crore, the report stated.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

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