Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8 — Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Enters Second Week On Strong Note

The first week is now behind Mirzapur: The Movie, but its theatrical journey continues. The film has stepped into its second week, marking another phase of its run in cinemas.

Box Office Collection Day 8

Mirzapur: The Movie added Rs 6.53 crore net on Day 8 so far, with 25% occupancy across 6,339 shows. As per Sacnilk, its India net total has reached Rs 154.98 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 184.65 crore.

The film has now crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark in India. Final Day 8 figures are awaited.

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The Hindi 2D version recorded 25.90% overall occupancy on Day 8, with 13.46% in the morning, 27.77% in the afternoon and 33.38% in the evening. Night data was unavailable, the report stated.

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Week-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7.

The film ended its first week with Rs 148.45 crore in India net collection.

Entering Week 2, the film added Rs 6.53 crore on Day 8 so far, the report stated.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

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