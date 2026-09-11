Weekend Watch: 10 Best Short Web Series To Watch On OTT Platforms

The weekend is here, and if you don't have any major plans, catching up on a few web series could be the perfect way to unwind. From light-hearted comedies and thrillers to reality shows and family-friendly adventures, OTT platforms have something for every viewer.

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This weekend's OTT releases include a mix of web series across Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar. Here are 10 short web series to watch on OTT platforms.

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1. The Revolutionaries (Prime Video)

OTT Release Date: September 11

Starring Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf and Gurfateh Pirzada, this Hindi period drama explores the lives of young Indian freedom fighters who took part in armed resistance against British colonial rule.

2. Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot (JioHotstar)

OTT Release Date: September 11

Starring Ujjwal Chopra, Abhay Mahajan, Joy Sengupta and Asha Negi, this supernatural thriller reimagines the classic Ali Baba folklore with 40 ghosts. A goofy cop and his associate investigate a series of strange paranormal events in a quiet village.

3. Made in Korea Season 2 (JioHotstar)

OTT Release Date: September 9

Set nine years after the events of the first season, Made In Korea Season 2 follows Baek Kitae, who is now at the peak of his power. The new season explores the growing conflict between Baek Kitae, Jang Geonyoung and Kitae's younger brother as their ambitions collide.

4. Stolen Heartbeats (Netflix)

OTT Release Date:September 11

This Spanish thriller follows a man seeking revenge against the organ trafficking organisation responsible for his wife's death. His life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes involved with the woman who received his wife's heart, without either knowing their connection.

5. A Love Other Than Yours (Prime Video)

OTT Release Date: September 12

Directed by Hwang Seung-ki, this Korean romantic drama explores relationships and emotional connections between its central characters.

6. Jungle Tales With Mowgli (JioHotstar)

OTT Release Date: September 12

The Story: This Hindi animated children's adventure brings Mowgli back to the jungle for a new collection of family-friendly stories, featuring adventures and encounters inspired by the familiar man-cub character.

7. Last Seen (Apple TV+)

OTT Release Date: September 9

The Story: The Australian mystery thriller follows an emergency dispatcher who receives a call from a young girl he believes could be his missing daughter. As he follows the clues, the call turns into a tense search filled with unanswered questions.

8. Fauda: Season 5 (Netflix)

OTT Release Date: September 8

The fifth season of the Israeli political thriller is set two years after the October 7, 2023, attacks and continues its story of conflict, espionage and personal struggles. The series combines action, crime and political thriller elements and is presented in Hebrew and Arabic.

9. DANG! (Netflix)

OTT Release Date: September 8

This adult animated comedy series follows siblings living in New York City whose lives are disrupted when their high-achieving sister enters the picture.

10. Chumbak (Netflix)

OTT Release Date: September 10

Created by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, the Hindi comedy series revolves around five interconnected families living in a modern urban housing society. Their everyday lives become intertwined as they deal with relationships, conflicts and unexpected situations.

ALSO READ | OTT Releases This Week: Chumbak, Ghamasaan, The Revolutionaries & More — Movies, Series To Watch

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