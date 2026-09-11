Mahendragiri Varahi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sumanth's Supernatural Film Records Early Occupancy Trends

Mahendragiri Varahi has arrived in theatres, bringing a new cinematic experience for audiences. With the film now playing on the big screen, attention is turning towards its theatrical journey and how it connects with moviegoers.

Mahendragiri Varahi Box Office Collection Day 1

Mahendragiri Varahi recorded Rs 28 lakh net in India on Day 1 so far. As per Sacnilk, the film is running in 438 shows with an overall occupancy of 24.2%. Its India gross stands at Rs 33 lakh. The final Day 1 collection is yet to be updated.

The Telugu version earned Rs 27 lakh from 410 shows with 25% occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 1 lakh from 28 shows and recorded 12% occupancy, the report stated.

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About Mahendragiri Varahi

Mahendragiri Varahi is a Telugu action-adventure film that combines supernatural and socio-fantasy elements. The story follows Siddharth, an atheist who becomes involved in the investigation of a series of mysterious deaths linked to the goddess Vaaraahi.

Set around the Varahi Ammavaru temple in Mahendragiri, the film explores the mystery surrounding these incidents as Siddharth searches for answers.

Sumanth and Meenakshi Goswami play the lead roles, while Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Sai Srinivas, Kamal Kamaraju, Vamsi Chaganti and Manju Bhargavi are part of the supporting cast. Sumanth plays a different character in the film, with his role featuring shades of grey.

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The film is directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, with Naga Muralidhar Namala credited as the story writer. Sumanth has also begun dubbing for his role, and the film's teaser has already been released.

Mahendragiri Varahi brings together mystery, supernatural elements and adventure while presenting a distinct setting and storyline. The film released in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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