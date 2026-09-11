Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Karthi's Action Sequel Makes Its Presence Felt In Theatres

Sardar sequel Sardar 2 has made its way to theatres, bringing back the story with a new chapter. The Tamil action film is now drawing attention as audiences begin to see what the latest instalment has to offer.

Box Office Collection Day 2

Sardar 2 earned Rs 1.53 crore on Day 2 so far from 2,866 shows, with 17.7% occupancy. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, its India net collection has reached Rs 6.03 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 7.11 crore. Final Day 2 figures are awaited.

The Tamil version earned Rs 1.02 crore so far from 1,900 shows, recording 17% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 51 lakh from 966 shows, with an occupancy of 19%, the report stated.

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Day-Wise Collection

Sacnilk reports that the Tamil film opened with Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.5% across 3,950 shows on its opening day. With the Day 2 live collection, Sardar 2 earned Rs 1.53 crore; final figures are awaited.

About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy-action thriller and the sequel to the 2022 film Sardar. Directed by P S Mithran, the film stars Karthi in a dual role as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash. S J Suryah plays Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan returns as Indhrani.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Babu Antony, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

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The screenplay has been written by Nambi, while the story is written by P S Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi. The film is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

Sardar 2 released in theatres on September 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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