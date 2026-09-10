Ghamasaan OTT Release: Plot; When, Where To Watch Arshad Warsi-Pratik Gandhi Starrer?

Ghamasaan is gearing up for its OTT release with a gritty story of crime, power and politics. Set in the rugged terrain of Bundelkhand, the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial follows the clash between law and the forces that operate beyond it.

Ghamasaan: The Story

The story centres on Maharaj, a powerful dacoit who has established his influence over the police and political circles in the region. His hold over the area is put to the test when IPS officer Aditya Singh takes charge and sets out to bring him down.

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However, Aditya soon discovers that the chase is not simply about catching one criminal. As he gets closer to Maharaj, he finds himself caught in a web of politics, power, survival and an entrenched system. Ghamasaan follows their tense battle while exploring the blurred line between law and crime.

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Characters And Cast

Arshad Warsi plays Maharaj, the ruthless dacoit at the centre of the conflict, while Pratik Gandhi portrays Aditya, the determined IPS officer pursuing him. Ishita Dutta and Rajpal Yadav also feature in pivotal roles.

Arshad Warsi described Maharaj as a character that allowed him to explore a darker side of his acting. Speaking about the role, he said in a statement, "Playing a negative character with so much darkness, unpredictability and rawness was challenging, but also something I genuinely enjoyed."

Pratik Gandhi said he was drawn to Aditya's courage and determination. He explained that the officer eventually realises he is "he isn't fighting just one individual, he is fighting a well-designed system", making the battle much bigger and his journey all the more compelling.

Team Behind Ghamasaan

Tigmanshu Dhulia has directed the film, with Manik Batra, Dhulia and Ayush Ranka among the writers. Dev Agarwal is the cinematographer, while Sourabh Prabhudesai has edited the film. Satya Manik Afsar and Manik Batra have composed the music.

The political crime thriller is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta, Ashwini Chaudhary and Miten Shah.

Festival Screenings

Before its digital release, Ghamasaan was screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Cinevesture International Film Festival and Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

When And Where To Watch?

Ghamasaan will stream on Zee5 from September 11, 2026.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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