Haiwaan Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sees Decent Pre-Sales

The wait for Haiwaan is almost over as the action-crime thriller is set to hit theatres on Friday. The film has already started attracting attention with its good advance booking numbers ahead of its release.

Advance Booking Report

Haiwaan has recorded Rs 1.62 crore in India through advance bookings for its opening day so far. The film has sold 62,454 tickets across 6,670 shows in 1,465 theatres spanning 501 cities, according to Track Tollywood.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The latest figures show an overall occupancy of 4.9%. So far, the film has recorded 8 housefull shows and 12 fast-filling shows, it added.

Based on TrackTollywood data, Mumbai leads Haiwaan's city-wise advance booking with Rs 14.72 lakh, followed by Delhi at Rs 12.71 lakh. Bengaluru has recorded Rs 7.53 lakh, Pune Rs 7.12 lakh and Hyderabad Rs 6.93 lakh. Kolkata has added Rs 5.58 lakh, while Gurugram has recorded Rs 5.41 lakh.

In the state-wise advance booking, Haryana is ahead with Rs 34.39 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 30.17 lakh and Gujarat at Rs 17.85 lakh. Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 14.24 lakh, while West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana have contributed Rs 10.79 lakh, Rs 9.02 lakh, Rs 8.05 lakh and Rs 7.85 lakh, respectively.

ALSO READ: Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Soori Starrer Starts Journey With Decent Response

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is an upcoming Hindi action-crime thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher and Sharib Hashmi. Mohanlal will also make a cameo appearance.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Remains Steady On Weekdays

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.