OTT Releases This Weekend: The Revolutionaries, Ghamasaan & More — Here's What To Watch

With the weekend around the corner, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee5 have several new movies and series lined up.

From thrillers and dramas to comedy and romance, here are the latest OTT releases to watch.

The Revolutionaries (Prime Video)

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Directed by Nikkhil Advani, this period drama is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's non-fiction book. It follows four young revolutionaries who take up armed resistance against British rule, tracing the growth of India's freedom movement from 1912 into the 1920s.

Streaming from September 11

ALSO READ: Chumbak OTT Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch Family Comedy?

Ghamasaan (ZEE5)

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the crime drama follows IPS officer Aditya as he hunts the feared dacoit Maharaj. Their cat-and-mouse battle unfolds against a backdrop of political corruption, caste tensions and moral grey areas, with the two never meeting face-to-face.

Streaming from September 11

Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot (JioHotstar)

The horror-comedy follows Alisha as she investigates her archaeologist father's mysterious disappearance alongside Ali, who believes in the supernatural. Together, they uncover a terrifying mystery involving ancient spirits, monsters and a hidden curse.

Streaming from September 11

Stolen Heartbeats (Netflix)

The revenge Spanish thriller, originally titled En coma, follows Anabel, who is left in a coma after a brutal attack and finds a strange connection with Rafael, a nurse who can hear the dead. As dangerous enemies target her for an illegal heart transplant, the two must uncover the truth and find a way to survive.

Streaming from September 11

Go Team! (Netflix)

The Spanish dark comedy follows employees of a struggling cheese company who are sent on a team-building retreat just as layoffs threaten their jobs. What begins as an attempt to improve teamwork soon turns into a chaotic experience.

Streaming from September 11

Jungle Tales With Mowgli (JioHotstar)

The Hindi animated series follows Mowgli and his animal friends as they explore the Indian jungle and face new challenges and dangers. Guided by Baloo and Bagheera, Mowgli learns about courage, survival and friendship while dealing with threats such as Shere Khan.

Streaming from September 12

A Love Other Than Yours (Prime Video)

Directed by Hwang Seung-ki, this Korean romantic drama follows Namgung Ho and Lee Mi-do, a couple who have been together for 10 years but find their relationship losing its spark. As new romantic interests enter their lives, they must decide whether to hold on to their bond or choose a different path.

Streaming from September 12

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Chumbak, Ghamasaan, The Revolutionaries & More — Movies, Series To Watch

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