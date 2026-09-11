Parineeti Chopra Hails Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra For Embracing Motherhood And Work

The entertainment industry has seen a visible shift in how it views motherhood and professional commitments. Parineeti Chopra recently shared her thoughts on this changing perspective.

Parineeti Chopra Praises Working Mothers

At the Mumbai trailer launch of Shaque: Trust No One, on September 10, Parineeti Chopra spoke about the changing perception of mothers in the film industry. She highlighted actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, saying that women today are continuing to take on challenging work while embracing motherhood.

Speaking to the media, Chopra said she is happy that actresses of her generation are able to become mothers without compromising on the quality of their work. She also credited the changing mindset of audiences for creating more opportunities for working mothers.

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'I Would Hate To Stop Working'

Parineeti also reflected on how actresses from earlier generations may have faced different expectations after becoming mothers. According to her, audiences were once less receptive to seeing mothers continue their careers, but that attitude has gradually changed.

The actress said she would not want motherhood to be a reason to stop working. She added that continuing to receive opportunities also depends on filmmakers and writers offering suitable roles. Chopra described becoming a mother as a beautiful experience and said she would be disappointed if it resulted in losing professional opportunities.

'The Audience Is Not Cancelling Mothers'

Chopra further pointed out that audiences are now accepting women who balance family and professional responsibilities. She said this shift has encouraged writers, directors and actors to create stories around women at different stages of their lives.

Meanwhile, Shaque: Trust No One marks Parineeti Chopra's web series debut. The Hindi mystery thriller, created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra and directed by D'Silva, follows a mother who spends nine years searching for her missing child.

The series also stars Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary. It will premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2026.

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