Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya Film Begins Its Theatrical Journey

Epic has opened its box office journey, with attention now turning to its performance in theatres. As the film begins its theatrical run, its opening-day response will set the tone for its journey ahead.

Epic Box Office Collection Day 1

On Day 1, Epic has earned Rs 67 lakh net in India so far. According to Sacnilk, the film is currently running across 1,097 shows with an overall occupancy of 23%.

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Its India gross collection stands at Rs 79 lakh, while the total India net collection is currently Rs 67 lakh. These are live figures, and the final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported.

Epic recorded 15.88% overall occupancy for its Telugu 2D shows on Day 1. The occupancy was 12.31% in the morning, 16.15% in the afternoon and 16.46% in the evening. Night show occupancy data was not available, the report stated.

About Epic

Epic is a Telugu romantic drama centred on Rohan, a middle-class student who goes abroad for his studies because of his family's expectations. The story follows his experiences in a new environment as he navigates love, identity and the challenges of making choices for himself.

While adjusting to a different life, Rohan begins to question the path chosen for him and tries to understand what he truly wants.

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Written and directed by Aditya Haasan, the film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Sivaji in key roles. The film focuses on Rohan's personal journey as he deals with relationships, family expectations and the search for his own identity.

Epic is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. The film released in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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