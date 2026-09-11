Avengers Endgame: Encore Bookings Open; Fans To Get Exclusive Avengers: Doomsday Look

Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to return to Indian cinemas, giving Marvel fans another opportunity to experience the film on the big screen.

Avengers: Endgame Encore Bookings Open

Marvel Studios has opened bookings for Avengers: Endgame Encore ahead of its theatrical release in India on September 25, 2026. The film will be screened in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across several premium formats, including IMAX, Marvel Studios Presented In Infinity Vision, 4DX, MX4D, SCREEN X, DOLBY VISION, HDR BARCO and ICE.

Infinity Vision-certified screens will offer larger screens, brighter images and outstanding sound for a more immersive viewing experience.

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Fans To Get Exclusive Look At Avengers: Doomsday

One of the highlights of the Avengers: Endgame re-release will be an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming Marvel film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

The re-release will also allow fans to revisit the epic conclusion of the Infinity Saga on the big screen.

What Is Avengers: Endgame About?

Avengers: Endgame follows the surviving superheroes after devastating events wiped out half of the world's population. As the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, they eventually reunite to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring back their loved ones in a dramatic showdown against Thanos.

Cast And Makers

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, with a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

The film was produced by Kevin Feige and is based on the Avengers comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

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