Toxic Box Office Collection Day 17: Yash Starrer Nears Rs 300 Crore Gross Collection — Check Details

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has entered its third week in theatres, with the film continuing its box-office run despite a slowdown in collections. The Yash-starrer has maintained its presence at the ticket counters, even as the pace of earnings has eased compared with its opening weeks.

With the film now entering its third week, its performance will depend on how well it holds up against new releases and sustains audience interest.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 17

According to Sacnilk, Toxic has earned Rs 7 lakh net on Day 17 so far. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 248.31 crore, while the India gross is Rs 296.37 crore. The final Day 17 figures are awaited.

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The Kannada version earned Rs 6 lakh from 112 shows at 12% occupancy, while the Hindi version collected Rs 1 lakh from 32 shows at 41% occupancy. The Tamil and Telugu versions recorded no collection, with no shows reported.

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Toxic's Day-Wise Box Office Performance

Based on Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4, Rs 23 crore on Day 5, Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. The film's Week 1 collection stood at Rs 239.30 crore.

On Day 8, it earned Rs 5.45 crore, followed by Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9, Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12, Rs 75 lakh on Day 13, Rs 75 lakh on Day 14, Rs 60 lakh on Day 15 and Rs 39 lakh on Day 16. Week 2 collection stood at Rs 8.94 crore.

As Toxic enters its third week, the film has earned Rs 7 lakh on Day 17 so far, the report stated.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The story follows a gangster and explores themes of crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash stars in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Aug. 26, 2026.

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