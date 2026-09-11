2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live Streaming, Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More

Formula 1 fans in India are gearing up for an action-packed weekend as the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix takes centre stage at the Madring circuit in Madrid.

The Spanish Grand Prix marks a major change for the event as it moves from its traditional home to Spain's capital, Madrid. The new Madring circuit will provide a fresh challenge for drivers and teams as they get to grips with its unique layout.

With prime grid positions at stake, qualifying is expected to be a crucial session, particularly as teams continue to adapt to the demands of the brand-new street circuit.

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Madring Circuit: A New Challenge For F1

The Madring circuit represents a completely new challenge for the Formula 1 paddock. Its distinctive layout is expected to test both car performance and driver skill, making qualifying particularly important ahead of the main race.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli heads into the Spanish Grand Prix weekend with a commanding 66-point lead over teammate George Russell in the Drivers' Championship. Antonelli strengthened his position at the top of the standings with a remarkable victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is currently 10 points behind Russell, adding another layer of intrigue to the championship battle as the season progresses.

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2026 F1 Drivers' Championship Standings (As of September 10, 2026)

Pos. Driver Nat. Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes 267 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes 201 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Ferrari 191 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren 171 5 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 155 6 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing 127 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 116 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Red Bull Racing 71 9 Liam Lawson NZL Racing Bulls 51 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 41 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls 29 12 Franco Colapinto ARG Alpine 21 13 Oliver Bearman GBR Haas F1 Team 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi 6 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Williams 6 17 Alexander Albon THA Williams 5 18 Esteban Ocon FRA Haas F1 Team 3 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 3 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Racing Bulls 1 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac 0 23 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac 0

2026 Spanish GP: What To Expect

With a new circuit, a tightly contested championship battle and several drivers fighting for crucial positions, the Spanish Grand Prix promises to be one of the most intriguing weekends of the 2026 F1 season.

Antonelli will look to extend his championship advantage, while Russell and Hamilton will aim to close the gap as the drivers adapt to the demands of the new Madrid street circuit.

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: Race Schedule And Timings

The Spanish Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled from September 11-13. Here's a breakdown:

Free Practice 1 (Friday): 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2 (Friday): 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Free Practice 3 (Saturday): 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying (Saturday): 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Race (Sunday): 18:30 IST

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Winners

Year Winner Team 2025 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2024 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 2022 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: Statistics

According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix:

Track Length – 5.416 km

Most pole positions – Michael Schumacher (7)

Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (6)

How To Watch Spanish GP Live Streaming, Telecast In India?

The Spanish Grand Prix was be watched on the FanCode app and website, as well as TATA Play FanCode Sports.

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