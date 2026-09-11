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2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live Streaming, Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix is set for an exciting weekend in Madrid. Here’s the complete schedule, streaming details and key information.

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2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live Streaming, Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More
Spanish Grand Prix
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Formula 1 fans in India are gearing up for an action-packed weekend as the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix takes centre stage at the Madring circuit in Madrid.

The Spanish Grand Prix marks a major change for the event as it moves from its traditional home to Spain's capital, Madrid. The new Madring circuit will provide a fresh challenge for drivers and teams as they get to grips with its unique layout.

With prime grid positions at stake, qualifying is expected to be a crucial session, particularly as teams continue to adapt to the demands of the brand-new street circuit.

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Madring Circuit: A New Challenge For F1

The Madring circuit represents a completely new challenge for the Formula 1 paddock. Its distinctive layout is expected to test both car performance and driver skill, making qualifying particularly important ahead of the main race.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli heads into the Spanish Grand Prix weekend with a commanding 66-point lead over teammate George Russell in the Drivers' Championship. Antonelli strengthened his position at the top of the standings with a remarkable victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is currently 10 points behind Russell, adding another layer of intrigue to the championship battle as the season progresses.

ALSO READ: Ferrari's 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen's Son Robin, 11, Joins Red Bull's Driver Development Programme

2026 F1 Drivers' Championship Standings (As of September 10, 2026)

Pos.DriverNat.TeamPoints
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes267
2George RussellGBRMercedes201
3Lewis HamiltonGBRFerrari191
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren171
5Charles LeclercMONFerrari155
6Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing127
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren116
8Isack HadjarFRARed Bull Racing71
9Liam LawsonNZLRacing Bulls51
10Pierre GaslyFRAAlpine41
11Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls29
12Franco ColapintoARGAlpine21
13Oliver BearmanGBRHaas F1 Team18
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi10
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi6
16Carlos SainzESPWilliams6
17Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams5
18Esteban OconFRAHaas F1 Team3
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin3
20Yuki TsunodaJPNRacing Bulls1
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin0
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac0
23Sergio PerezMEXCadillac0

2026 Spanish GP: What To Expect

With a new circuit, a tightly contested championship battle and several drivers fighting for crucial positions, the Spanish Grand Prix promises to be one of the most intriguing weekends of the 2026 F1 season.

Antonelli will look to extend his championship advantage, while Russell and Hamilton will aim to close the gap as the drivers adapt to the demands of the new Madrid street circuit.

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: Race Schedule And Timings

The Spanish Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled from September 11-13. Here's a breakdown:

  • Free Practice 1 (Friday): 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2 (Friday): 20:30 - 21:30 IST
  • Free Practice 3 (Saturday): 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying (Saturday): 19:30 - 20:30 IST
  • Race (Sunday): 18:30 IST

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Winners

YearWinnerTeam
2025Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2024Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing
2023Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing
2022Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: Statistics

According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix:

  • Track Length – 5.416 km
  • Most pole positions – Michael Schumacher (7)
  • Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (6)

How To Watch Spanish GP Live Streaming, Telecast In India?

The Spanish Grand Prix was be watched on the FanCode app and website, as well as TATA Play FanCode Sports.

ALSO READ: F1 | Max To Mercedes Up In Smoke! Verstappen Extends Contract With Red Bull Till 2030

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