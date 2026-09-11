Mivi One 5G Launch: Expected Price, Colour Options, Features, Battery And More

Indian audio brand Mivi is preparing to enter the smartphone market with its first 5G handset. The Mivi One 5G is set to launch in India on September 24 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

Mivi One 5G Launch Date

Mivi has confirmed that the One 5G will launch in India on September 24. According to Gadgets360, the phone will be sold through Flipkart and manufactured in Hyderabad. Mivi has also identified Qualcomm, Flipkart and Google as strategic partners for the smartphone.

Mivi One 5G Design And Colour

The Mivi One 5G has been teased in green. Gadgets360 reported that the phone has rounded edges and a rear camera module with two large circular rings arranged diagonally, along with a pill-shaped LED flash.

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Mivi One 5G Battery And Features

Mivi has confirmed that the phone will support 5G and use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platform. However, the exact Snapdragon chipset has not been officially revealed.

Beebom Gadgets reported that a Geekbench listing suggests the phone could use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. This remains unconfirmed by Mivi.

As for the other specifications, GadgetsNow has reported that the Mivi One 5G could feature an HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera and a battery of around 6,000mAh. Smartprix, however, lists a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. These specifications are based on reports and listings and have not yet been officially confirmed by Mivi.

Mivi One 5G Expected Price

Mivi has not announced the official price of the One 5G yet. Earlier leaks placed the smartphone in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment, according to Gadgets360. Beebom Gadgets also reported that the phone is expected to be priced below Rs 15,000. However, the company has not confirmed the final price.

The Mivi One 5G marks the company's entry into the smartphone market after nearly a decade of focusing on audio products such as earphones, speakers and soundbars. The company is yet to reveal the exact chipset, price and complete specifications.

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