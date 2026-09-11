PM Modi Accepts Putin's Invite To Russia For Annual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted President Vladimir Putin's invitation to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.

The dates of the Summit will be decided as per mutual convenience through diplomatic channels, according to Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with Putin, focusing on boosting annual bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 and strengthen existing cooperation in areas such as defence, energy, critical minerals, and fertiliser supplies.

The meeting was conducted hours after Putin landed in New Delhi on a three-day visit to participate in the BRICS summit. During the talks, Putin briefed Modi on the overall situation regarding the Ukraine war and ongoing peace initiatives, while Modi reiterated India's position on resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both leaders earlier met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana, where the prime minister called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged the Russian leader to shift from an "endless war towards the end of war".

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