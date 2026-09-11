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'China Values Cooperation': Beijing Supports India's BRICS Presidency As Modi-Xi Meeting Nears

Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong backs India's BRICS presidency ahead of the Modi-Xi meeting, with the summit set to bring several world leaders to New Delhi.

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China supports India's BRICS presidency as PM Modi and Xi prepare for bilateral talks.
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  • China supports India's hosting of the 18th BRICS Summit in September 2026
  • Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong emphasized Beijing's desire for a successful summit
  • PM Modi and President Xi Jinping will meet for bilateral talks during the summit
What major breakthroughs are expected from the Modi-Xi bilateral meeting?

China has signaled its support for India's stewardship of the BRICS grouping, a gesture that comes as Beijing and New Delhi prepare for a closely watched encounter between their leaders.

The endorsement of India's hosting of the summit comes just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for bilateral talks, adding diplomatic weight to the gathering.

ALSO READ | BRICS Summit 2026: Confident Conference Will Feature Meaningful Discussions, Says PM Modi

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Friday that Beijing values cooperation with countries associated with BRICS and wants to see a “successful BRICS Summit” under India's presidency.

His remarks came a day before the scheduled Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the two-day summit in New Delhi.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to focus on improving bilateral ties and expanding areas of cooperation between the two Asian neighbours.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday posted on X that India was “all set for BRICS 2026” and shared a video showcasing the summit venue.

Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, later reshared Modi's post, reinforcing Beijing's public support for India's role as host.

The Modi-Xi meeting assumes particular significance as it will be Xi's first visit to India since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers.

ALSO READ | India To Host BRICS International Competition Conference In National Capital This Week

The summit comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and efforts by BRICS nations to deepen cooperation among countries of the Global South.

Xi is among several world leaders expected in New Delhi, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

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