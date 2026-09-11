'China Values Cooperation': Beijing Supports India's BRICS Presidency As Modi-Xi Meeting Nears

China has signaled its support for India's stewardship of the BRICS grouping, a gesture that comes as Beijing and New Delhi prepare for a closely watched encounter between their leaders.

The endorsement of India's hosting of the summit comes just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for bilateral talks, adding diplomatic weight to the gathering.

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Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Friday that Beijing values cooperation with countries associated with BRICS and wants to see a “successful BRICS Summit” under India's presidency.

His remarks came a day before the scheduled Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the two-day summit in New Delhi.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to focus on improving bilateral ties and expanding areas of cooperation between the two Asian neighbours.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday posted on X that India was “all set for BRICS 2026” and shared a video showcasing the summit venue.

Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, later reshared Modi's post, reinforcing Beijing's public support for India's role as host.

The Modi-Xi meeting assumes particular significance as it will be Xi's first visit to India since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers.

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The summit comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and efforts by BRICS nations to deepen cooperation among countries of the Global South.

Xi is among several world leaders expected in New Delhi, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

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