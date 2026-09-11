Alliance Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport After Engine Failure

An Alliance Air aircraft, carrying 40 passengers, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to an engine failure on Friday afternoon, according to a source.

In a statement, an Alliance Air spokesperson said the plane landed safely and an investigation is being carried out by a team of engineers.

The airline was operating flight 9I 698 from Prayagraj to the national capital with an ATR 72-600, a twin-engine turboprop aircraft.

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The source said the plane, with around 44 people onboard, made an emergency landing after one engine became inoperative.

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The airline spokesperson said the aircraft was operating on the Bilaspur (PAB)-Prayagraj (IXD)-Delhi (DEL) route.

"During the inbound approach to Delhi, the Pilot-in-Command requested a priority landing due to low oil pressure on the left-hand side engine. No emergency was declared by the flight crew.

"There were 40 passengers and 4 crew members on board this flight. The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned smoothly," the spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed at the Delhi airport around 2.15 pm, as per information available on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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