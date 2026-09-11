India Can Save Rs 7 Lakh Crore, Create One Crore Jobs Through Freight Network Revamp: IIM Mumbai

Revamping the way goods move across the country has the potential to save nearly Rs 7 lakh crore annually and create close to 1 crore jobs, led by Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) and Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) said on Friday.

"India could potentially save nearly Rs 7 lakh crore annually and create close to 1 crore jobs by transforming the way goods move across the country, with DFCs and MMLPs playing a key role in building a faster and more efficient freight network," IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari said.

Integrating DFCs with MMLPs can help connect rail, road and other modes of transport more efficiently, reducing transit time, improving supply-chain reliability and lowering logistics costs, Tiwari said.

"The DFCs and MMLPs would emerge as the real game-changer for India and the expansion of the logistics sector would create employment across transportation, warehousing, distribution and freight forwarding," he stated.

According to the IIM Mumbai report - Future Talent Requirements in Logistics: Vision 2047, led by Prof Tiwari and submitted to the Education Ministry for review, the logistics sector is expected to require around 1.15 crore additional professionals by 2030.

Tiwari made these observations following the completion of the 1,506-km Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), linking JNPT/Navi Mumbai with Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

Built exclusively for freight movement, the corridor is expected to boost cargo capacity, cut transit times and improve the predictability of freight movement, he stated.

"The WDFC is a significant step towards transforming India's freight and logistics network. I see this as a great infrastructure project by the government, with the potential to deliver substantial long-term benefits for businesses and the wider economy," Tiwari said.

India's logistics industry currently contributes around 13 per cent to the country's GDP, while the logistics market, estimated at approximately Rs 22.95 lakh crore in 2022, which is projected to reach Rs 47.12 lakh crore by 2030, he added.

Further, he said that the next phase of India's logistics growth will depend not only on physical infrastructure but also on better coordination and technology.

"Emerging technologies, including advanced analytics and Agentic AI, could further improve freight operations by providing real-time visibility, supporting decision-making and enabling more efficient multimodal movement. The expansion of DFCs, MMLPs and digital logistics systems could, therefore, help India build a more integrated freight network while reducing supply-chain costs and creating new employment opportunities," added Prof Tiwari.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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